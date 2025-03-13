Sarah Beeny becomes cancer charity patron after death of mother and stepmother

TV presenter Sarah Beeny has become a patron of Brain Tumour Research after losing her mother, stepmother and a friend to the cancer.

The 53-year-old former presenter of Channel 4’s Property Ladder lost her mother Ann to breast cancer that metastasised to her brain, when she was just 10 years old.

Her stepmother, Tricia, also died from a brain tumour before last year Beeny lost a close friend to the disease.

Speaking after becoming a patron, Beeny, who has herself been diagnosed with breast cancer, said: “When I met the amazing guys at Brain Tumour Research, I learned more about brain tumours and realised this is an area no one is talking about.

Sarah Beeny lost her mother, stepmother and a friend to the disease (Brain Tumour Research/PA)

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and I was terrified because of what happened to mum and assumed I’d die of it. Fortunately, it hadn’t spread so I was very lucky.

“The statistics for longevity of life following a breast cancer diagnosis are amazing now but brain tumours have been left behind.

“It’s so important people talk about it and we get more research. I want research into brain tumours to get to the same place breast cancer is.

“One thing I am convinced about is that in 30 years’ time it will not be a problem.”

Beeny will introduce a new film detailing research breakthroughs from the team behind Sarah Beeny Vs Cancer at a gala dinner for the charity, which will see a performance from fellow patron Alfie Boe, who lost his father to a brain tumour.

The presenter added: “I’m proud and honoured to become a patron for Brain Tumour Research.

“We have achieved amazing things over the past 15 years and, with continued support, I have so much hope for what we will achieve in the future. Together, we will get closer to a cure. Brain tumours are just really brutal.

“They affect young people too and for me these illnesses are the ones we really need to focus on.

“Anyone who has been touched by brain tumours has a tragic story to tell, which was the same 30 years ago for those who got breast cancer.

“I would love it if, in my lifetime, we can achieve better outcomes for people with brain tumours.”

The charity is celebrating 15 years of funding research, with a new report set to highlight achievements such as the use of a bionic eye to enhance precision and safety in operations and repurposing HIV medication to treat schwannoma and meningioma tumours.

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re delighted to announce Sarah as our new patron during Brain Tumour Awareness Month which is a highlight of the year for the brain tumour community.

“With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Sarah’s family’s story is, sadly, not unique.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

“We are lucky to have her to help raise funds and awareness. It’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve outcomes for patients who are forced to fight this awful disease.”

Beeny is best known for appearing on shows such as Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, Four Rooms and Help! My House Is Falling Down. She also hosts the podcast Seriously?! With Sarah Beeny.