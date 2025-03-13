Actress Sadie Frost ‘fell apart’ when her children fled the nest

Actress Sadie Frost has said she “fell apart” when her children fled the nest.

Speaking on Good Housekeeping UK’s new podcast, My Life In A Biscuit Tin, the 59-year old shared how she has embraced her empty nest since her four children moved out.

Frost is best known for playing Lucy Westenra in the film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and recently directed the new documentary about the 60s model, Twiggy.

Speaking on the podcast, Frost said: “I’m a bit of a workaholic and I need things to do and to be programmed to do things. Being a mum is the same thing. You get up, you make breakfast, you do the school run, you do all these things.

“When all that stopped, I fell apart. This was what was my engine. This was what was driving me.

“Even though it was difficult when [the kids] all left home, it made me embrace being on my own. I had to face that fear of being on my own.

“I’ve excelled so much more since I haven’t been with somebody because I think there’s a constant thing of having to keep someone else happy.

“At the end of the day, I want to get up at 5am and do my yoga – and I’m not compromising unless it’s for my children and close friends.”

Frost was previously married to British actor Jude Law and shares three children with him, Rafferty “Raff” Law, Iris Law, and Rudy Law, and shares another child, Finlay Munro Kemp, with ex-husband and musician Gary Kemp.

The divorce with Law became a very public affair with private information published in tabloid papers.

It was later revealed that details in the articles were found to have been obtained using phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The hacking became part of a wider scandal that saw MGN pay out £1.2 million in damages to victims including Frost, who was awarded £260,000, and ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, who got £188,250.

Frost said: “I’m feeling really happy and content at the moment. I feel confident.

“It took me a long time not to care about what people thought. I had very low self-esteem. It really knocked me going through a very horrible, public divorce and all the hacking stuff.

“I was so weak inside. I wasn’t well really. And it took years to find my feet doing it all on my own, raising four kids on my own and just juggling money.”

Frost has recently directed the new documentary that follows the life of English model and actress Twiggy, also known as Dame Lesley Lawson.

The full episode with Sadie Frost is available now on all major podcast platforms.