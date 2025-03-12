The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti is joining Classic FM to host a new Friday night series.

The former British diplomat will host a five-part series titled, Trust Me, It’s A Classic with Alexander Dragonetti, on the classical music station starting on Friday March 14.

Dragonetti is best known for being a finalist in the most recent series of the BBC reality show, The Traitors, which followed 22 contestants as they completed a series of challenges and games in the Scottish Highlands.

He said: “I’m a big fan of Classic FM – so it’s an honour to be part of such an iconic station.

Alexander Dragonetti reached the final of The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

“I love how it makes classical music so accessible, including people like me who are still learning.

“There’s a saying that ‘music isn’t meant to be heard – it’s meant to be felt’. I’d like to share the music that really makes me feel: happiness, joy, sadness, reflection; and see if it does the same for you.”

Playing some of the biggest and most famous pieces of classical music, Dragonetti will also showcase his favourite pieces discussing why they are so special to him.

They include Beethoven’s Symphony No.7 which he first heard at university, a recording by singer Fatma Said that reminds him of his time as a diplomat in the Middle East, and Le Onde by Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, which helped him following the death of his young brother.

Dragonetti, who was a faithful in the show, talked openly during Traitors about his late brother, who had Global Developmental Delay and autism, saying in the event he won he would donate some of the prize money to Mencap, an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities.

Since leaving the show, and despite not winning, Dragonetti inspired thousands to make donations to Mencap raising more than £70,000.

Philip Noyce, of Classic FM, said: “He’s just starred in one of the biggest TV programmes, so we’re really excited to welcome Alexander to the Classic FM family as the host of our new Friday night series.

“His passion for classical music is infectious, so it’s great that he’s sharing his most faithful classics with our listeners over the next five weeks and telling us why we can put our trust in them.”

The series will start on March 14 from 9pm-10pm.