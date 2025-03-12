Edinburgh Festival Fringe given £300,000 Government funding to ‘grow benefits’

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has announced a £300,000 funding boost for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Kate Forbes said the cash will help “grow the significant benefits” the festival provides to Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole.

The funding will be used to improve the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s data and digital infrastructure to make it more accessible for artists, audiences and venues.

The money will also “help Scottish artists and the sector as a whole capitalise on international opportunities by targeting agreed priority countries and regions”.

Ms Forbes said: “The Fringe is one of Scotland’s signature events. From humble beginnings in 1947, it has grown to become the world’s largest performing arts festival, making it a significant economic contributor to Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole.

“This agreement recognises firstly that the Fringe Society does not neatly fit into the funding streams available to other culture organisations.

The Black Blues Brothers performed at last year’s Fringe (PA)

“Secondly, that there is ample opportunity for the Fringe Society to work more closely with all the other organisations who play an important role in making the Fringe the annual success that it is.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working with the Fringe Society and all partners who deliver it to help safeguard the future of the Edinburgh Fringe as a world-leading cultural asset, built on the principle of free access for all.”

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “We welcome this new funding and thank the Scottish Government for recognising the unique position that the Fringe Society has.

“This will undoubtedly contribute greatly to Scotland’s economy, society and culture sector and we hope that this is a first step towards long-term funding for the Fringe Society.

“It is vital that the Fringe Society can continue to provide much-needed core services to the thousands of artists who come to the festival every year and who recognise it as a global marketplace and expo.

“A sustainable Fringe Society can use its convening role to unlock support for the wider Fringe from the imminent visitor levy.

“We look forward to working with Kate Forbes and the Scottish Government on developing a long-term sustainable funding model, and welcome this investment into both digital infrastructure and international opportunities.”