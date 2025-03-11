Singer Billy Joel reschedules two UK shows due to medical condition

Singer Billy Joel is to reschedule two UK shows planned for 2025 due to a medical condition.

Performances at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium were initially due to take place in June this year, but will now be moved to June 6 2026 and June 20 2026 respectively.

The shows were due to be the New York-born singer’s first appearance in both cities for more than 45 years.

The shows were due to be the first time the singer had performed in both cities in more than 45 years (Matthew Horwood/PA)

In a statement, the Piano Man singer said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first.

“I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

All tickets for the rescheduled shows will automatically be valid for the new dates, with those unable to attend eligible for refunds from the point of purchase.

Representatives for the 75-year-old said he is expected to make a full recovery, with the tour set to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

A statement read: “Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

“Joel is expected to make a full recovery.”

The next show on the tour was due to take place in Toronto, Canada on March 15, before a number of US dates ahead of the UK shows.

Beginning his career in the mid-1960s, Joel has achieved five UK top 10 singles and eight UK top 10 albums – he is best known for songs such as Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It and An Innocent Man.

Joel has won five Grammy Awards and been nominated for 23, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by one of his heroes, Ray Charles, in 1999.