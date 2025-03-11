Sally Bretton to see Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out roles ‘collide’ in sketch

Sally Bretton will have her roles from Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out collide in a comedy sketch for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The British actress plays comedian Lee Mack’s wife Lucy in sitcom Not Going Out, and Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman’s (Kris Marshall) romantic partner Martha Lloyd in detective show Beyond Paradise.

She will appear alongside My Family star Marshall and The 1% Club game show host Mack, and Zahra Ahmadi, known for playing Detective Sergeant Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise.

Bretton said: “It was great fun to have the two worlds collide, play my own doppelganger and get swept up in the madness that comes with that.

“It was particularly special to be doing it all for such a brilliant cause as Comic Relief.

“The sketch was filmed at such high speed, we didn’t know if we were coming or going.

“I don’t know how Lee Mack holds all the moving parts in his head. We all had a great day filled with fun, confusion and belly laughs.”

The sketch is expected to have “identity mix-ups, misunderstandings, and classic slapstick humour”.

Marshall said: “It’s always a delight to be able to combine the joys of comedy with the ability to help the many worthwhile charities that Comic Relief supports.

“And that as a part of the hilarious mistaken identities and sliding doors pastiche in a melange of two of the BBC’s most beloved shows, I can be a small cog in this year’s wonderful evening of fun, frolics and fundraising.”

Lee Mack and Sally Bretton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bretton joined the BBC show Not Going Out as Mack’s flatmate, before they tied the knot at the end of series seven and had their first child together during the Christmas special.

The sitcom, which has run for 13 series and in which Mack plays a fictional lazy version of himself, last aired in 2023.

Recently Bretton has been seen on screen opposite Marshall in Devonshire-set Beyond Paradise, after his character Humphrey abandoned the Caribbean setting of Death In Paradise to head to the UK.

The BBC spin-off show will return for a third series later this year, which explores Humphrey and Martha continuing to foster after going through a difficult fertility journey.

The skit will air as part of charity Comic Relief’s 40th milestone year.

Communities, workplaces, schools and families have helped raise more than £1.6 billion over the last 40 years, which has supported more than 100 million people.

Red Nose Day is on Friday March 21 from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.