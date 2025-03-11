Gavin And Stacey, Rivals and The Traitors scenes up for Bafta Memorable Moment

Scenes from Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, The Traitors and Rivals are among those nominated for the Bafta P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award.

The award is voted on by the public and aims to celebrate the most impactful parts of the year’s television.

The six nominated scenes include the moment Neil “Smithy” Smith (James Corden) asked for Mick Shipman’s (Larry Lamb) opinion before deciding not to marry Sonia at the alter, in the final episode of BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey, which aired on Christmas Day 2024.

BBC reality gameshow The Traitors is also recognised for the moment contestant Diane Carson revealed fellow participant Ross was her son, after she was suspected to be the mother of another contestant, Paul Gorton.

Strictly Come Dancing also received a nod for 2024 winner Chris McCausland’s performance to You’ll Never Walk Alone with professional partner Dianne Buswell on the BBC show.

A scene from the final episode of Gavin And Stacey has also been nominated (Ian West/PA)

ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office is nominated for the moment subpostmistress Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan) follows advice to the letter on a call to the Horizon helpline after being accused in the scandal, only to find the amount of money she owes doubles.

Netflix period drama Bridgerton is nominated for its carriage scene, where Colin (Luke Newton) admits his true feelings for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

Disney+ drama Rivals is also in the running for the award for the moment Rupert Campbell Black (Alex Hassell) and Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack) are caught playing naked tennis.

Hilary Rosen, chairwoman of Bafta’s television committee, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to chair this year’s jury and steer passionate debate on the unforgettable moments that graced our television screens in 2024.

“The list includes heart-warming and heart-stopping surprises that got us all talking, and speaks to the power of great television to have real and lasting impact.

“I’m intrigued to see which of these six moments will resonate with the public the most and the conversations they will continue to inspire.”

Voting opens at 8am on Wednesday, March 12, on the Bafta website and will run until 11.59pm on Friday April 25.

The winner will be announced at the Bafta Television Awards on Sunday, May 11, which will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer.