Corrie star Jack P Shepherd says character ends up in a ‘bad way’

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has said his character David Platt ends up in a “bad way” after being beaten up in a forthcoming episode.

Shepherd said David has a confrontation, in Wednesday’s instalment, with Detective Constable Christopher “Kit” Green (Jacob Roberts), whose unborn son dies as the result of a car ploughing into the mother of his child in fictional Greater Manchester town Weatherfield.

It comes after hairdresser David, who has been played by Shepherd on the ITV soap for nearly 25 years, saw his mother Gail Chadwick (Helen Worth) leave the series during the Christmas Day episode after 50 years on the cobbles.

Last week, Shepherd, 37, appeared to suggest that his character exits after he planned a hit-and-run to claim insurance money and pay off a debt he owes.

The plan goes awry when pregnant barmaid Daisy Midgeley, played by Charlotte Jordan, steps out at the moment he is about to get run over, causing her to be hit as well.

The pair survive but Daisy loses the baby causing David to come clean, revealing that he planned the accident and that he is to blame.

The new episode will show Kit find out that the accident is David’s fault and “see red” when he confronts him.

Speaking about the confrontation, Shepherd said: “He starts beating him or punching him and everything.

“He’s in a bit of a bad way.”

David Platt and Daisy Midgely are both hit by a car after David’s planned hit-and-run to claim insurance money goes wrong (ITV/PA)

Shepherd began acting on the soap when he was a teenager, appearing in his first episode in April 2000.

Last week audiences began to speculate about whether or not David had been written out of the series after Shepherd told ITV chat show This Morning that it was sadly “the end” and that he was not able to reach the 25-year milestone.

Elsewhere, he spoke about his Coronation Street contract, saying he did not know if it was going to be extended but that he still enjoyed playing David.

He said: “It runs out this year so I don’t know, they might not continue it.

“They might go with someone else but I’m still enjoying it.

“If it did end up being another 25 (years), I don’t mind.

“As long as I’m still happy.”

Shepherd has won British Soap Awards, taking home villain of the year in 2008 and best actor in 2018 during his dramatic storylines on the soap.

He joined the long-running show in 2000 to portray David, the son of Gail and Martin Platt, taking over the role from Thomas Ormson who played the character as a child.

His storylines included having his partner have an abortion, pushing his mother down the stairs and his wife being fatally stabbed along with finding new love.

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 8pm.