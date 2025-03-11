Bake Off judge Prue Leith was ‘shouted at’ by head chef at start of her career

Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has revealed she was “shouted at” by a head chef when she began her career.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the second season of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen, the 85-year old restaurateur opened up about the “horrible” kitchen atmosphere she endured in the 1970s and 1980s.

The ITV cooking series follows the South African-born presenter as she welcomes guests to her home and share recipes, tips and culinary hacks.

She said: “When I first started in the 70s and 80s the atmosphere was just horrible and the head chef shouted at everybody.

“I spent a lot of time giving talks and trying to influence people to realise that this macho idea that you have to be horrible is just self-defeating, because it’s very difficult to get good staff, and that has changed.

“Now, most kitchens, especially young people’s kitchens, are very friendly.

“If you’re a chef in a big hotel or a big kitchen, obviously there has to be respect for you, and people have to do what they’re told and do it promptly, but you don’t have to swear and shout.

“Just be friendly and people will want to work for you.”

Dame Prue Leith on the catwalk during London Fashion Week (Jeff Moore/PA)

Dame Prue also spoke about her cooking school, Leith’s School of Food And Wine, which aims to promote a kinder working environment and ethos.

She added: “The school has been very influential because it’s turned out a lot of great chefs and cooks, but I think the thing that I am really proud of is that I’ve always championed the idea that kitchens should be pleasant places to work, where people are friendly to one another and don’t bully each other.”

Dame Prue is best known for being one of the judges on the Channel 4 cooking competition, The Great British Bake Off, after replacing the long-time chef Dame Mary Barry in 2017.

The baking expert previously announced she was stepping back from her role as a co-judge on the new series, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and will be replaced by her long-time friend, Lady Caroline Waldegrave.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen returns to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on March 15 at 11.40am.