Soap stars to grace the stage in An Audience With Coronation Street

Soap stars from Coronation Street are to take part in a new live show travelling to London, the north of England and Glasgow.

Hosted by This Morning’s soap expert Sharon Marshall, An Audience with Coronation Street will include an interview session with famous faces from the show.

These include Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald).

There is also Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne) and Patti Clare (Mary Taylor).

Cast members of Coronation Street, winner of the soap of the year award, at the Television and Radio Industries Club awards in 2024 (Ian West/PA)

The second act will involve a special guest taking to the stage, with each show to included five Coronation Street stars, including the surprise star.

The first show will take place at the Dominion Theatre in London on September 14 before travelling to Sheffield for a night at the City Hall on September 19.

There will also be a show at the Lyric Theatre in The Lowry, Salford, on September 20, with a date at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on September 24.

On Wednesday, Shepherd, 37, appeared to spoil that his character David will exit the soap when he told This Morning it would have been “nice” to reach his 25-year milestone on the ITV show next month, but that the next instalment marked “the end”.

In 2006 a programme called An Audience With Coronation Street aired and showed the cast of the long-running soap uniting in a show featuring musical numbers and behind the scenes footage.

Tickets are priced from £29.50 and go on sale on Friday March 14 at 10am.

Cast members will vary for each show and more names will be announced soon.