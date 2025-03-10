Lady Gaga on course for fifth UK number one album with Mayhem

Lady Gaga is on course to achieve her fifth UK number one album with Mayhem, the Official Charts Company has said.

The 38-year-old, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently beating out Blackpink K-pop star Jennie’s solo album Ruby, which is at number two at the top of the UK albums chart.

If it reaches number one, Mayhem will join The Fame (2008), Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013) and Chromatica (2020) in Lady Gaga’s list of number one LPs.

Her seventh studio album was recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, and has 14 tracks including Bruno Mars collaboration Die With A Smile.

It has already received high praise since its release last Friday, with The Guardian saying the album “gets back to her (Lady Gaga) core themes of sex, sleaze and celebrity on an album that sounds not retro, but relevant”.

Lady Gaga began her career in the early 2000s and has gone on to have six UK number one singles including Poker Face, Bad Romance and Telephone – she has also won 14 Grammy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 album Short N’ Sweet, The Wildhearts’ Satanic Rights Of The Wildhearts and Sam Fender’s People Watching, make up the rest of the top five as it stands on Monday.

Veteran prog rockers Jethro Tull are also expected to score their eighth UK top 10 album with Curious Ruminant, while rising rockers HotWax currently see their debut album Hot Shock in the top 10.