BBC’s former Middle East correspondent Anna Foster to join Today programme

Former BBC Middle East correspondent Anna Foster will join BBC Radio 4’s Today programme as a main presenter, the corporation said.

She has presented across BBC News At One and appeared on the BBC News Channel and the BBC News At Six and Ten.

Foster, 45, said: “There are few more exciting opportunities for a journalist than presenting Today, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team.

“I’ve always loved making important, agenda-setting, engaging radio, and there’s nowhere better to do that. It’s such a beloved programme to so many people, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

She will be joining the radio show from April, presenting from London and Salford.

The Today team currently includes Emma Barnett, Justin Webb, Amol Rajan, and Nick Robinson, following the exit of Mishal Husain – who departed in December to join news site Bloomberg.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of Radio 4, said: “Anna is a terrific addition to the Today team.

“She brings important international reporting experience at a time when it is needed so urgently by listeners to Radio 4.”

The BBC said that Foster will continue to play a “key role” in the corporation’s coverage of “foreign news”.

John McAndrew, director of live and daily news at the BBC, said: “From breaking news to long-form interviews, audiences will be familiar with Anna’s tremendous range and rich, varied experience covering the biggest stories at home and abroad for the BBC for more than 20 years.

“Her warm, enthusiastic and engaging style is perfect for Today and I’m delighted that she’s joining the team.”