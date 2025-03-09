‘Where is Lorraine?’ X account shuts down after ‘really hurtful’ comments

A social media account that keeps track of Lorraine Kelly’s absences on her morning TV show has shut down after the presenter described it as “really hurtful”.

LorraineKWatch, which has more than 25,000 followers on X – formerly Twitter, said “the joke has run its course and it is time for it to end” after Ms Kelly spoke about the account during an interview with The Guardian.

She told the newspaper: “It’s really hurtful actually. It really is.

“I’ve not spoken about it before.

“I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much.”

At the end of last year, the account concluded Ms Kelly had hosted 59.7% of the episodes. In a post two days ago, it claimed she had hosted 68.1% so far this year.

Asked why she was taking time off, Ms Kelly said: “Initially, it was for my mum who has been ill.

“And it sort of brings you into line with everyone else because if you look at This Morning, everybody else does four days.

“And as I’m getting older, I want to do other things, more writing, all of that. Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my arse off.”

She added: “Maybe it just started off as a wee joke, but it’s the way that everyone piles on.

“It starts off as a wee tiny thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I find it really sad.”

The LorraineKWatch account posted on Sunday: “I have always said that if Lorraine or her team reached out and asked me to stop this account then I would.

“While I have not had contact with Lorraine or anybody affiliated with her, her comments in this weekend’s The Guardian make it clear that the joke has run its course and it is time for it to end.

“I have said time and time again that this was only ever meant to be fun and I’m very gratefully to everybody who has enjoyed it with me. There was never any intention of hurting Lorraine’s feelings and I am sorry if I have done so.

“Goodbye my Lorrainvirstines.”