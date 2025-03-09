Peter Kay and Lisa Riley reconnect after heckler lookalike jibe

Peter Kay and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley got together at the most recent night of the comedian’s tour after he compared a heckler he kicked out of a previous show to the soap star.

The 51-year-old stand-up had two audience members kicked out of the AO Arena in Manchester after they heckled him while he was performing on his Better Late Than Never… Again tour in February.

“The lady who was escorted out did bear a striking resemblance to Lisa Riley, though I don’t see how that’s an insult,” Kay said in a statement posted on Instagram after the show.

Peter Kay said he had ‘no choice’ but to kick out two hecklers at a show in Manchester (Yui Mok/PA)

On Saturday night, Kay and Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, were all smiles when they got together after his gig at the Leeds Arena.

Riley shared a picture of her and Kay on Instagram on Sunday morning with the caption: “Thank you so so so much Peter for the most fantastic night last night.

“We laughed until it hurt – the show is absolutely hilarious.”

Lisa Riley said she was ‘never offended’ by Peter Kay comparing an audience member to her (Jeff Moore/PA)

Bury-born Riley said Kay’s show was “northern at its best”, referring to Kay’s Lancashire roots.

“It was outstanding,” Riley added. “So much nostalgia that warms your heart.”

Kay kicking two hecklers out of his February 8 show sparked a debate about whether such disruption should be seen to or ignored.

The comedian had said “Go on, off you go Lisa Riley,” to one of the hecklers.

At the time, Riley said she was not offended by the reference.

The 48-year-old said: “Please draw a line under this now, I am not offended, never was offended.

“I love Peter Kay to pieces, laughter is my favourite medicine.”

Kay’s tour, which has been running since 2022 and ends in 2026, is his first since Have Gags Will Travel, which ended in 2019.