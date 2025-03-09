Holly Willoughby stuns in glittery gown for Dancing On Ice final

Holly Willoughby stunned in a glittery silver and white gown while presenting the Dancing On Ice final on Sunday

The former This Morning presenter, 44, posted a photo of herself in the strapless floor-length dress to Instagram.

The caption said: “Tonight it’s the @dancingonice FINAL!”

She added that the “incredible” finalists – former footballer Anton Ferdinand, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan – “are skating for your votes and to be our Dancing on Champion”.

“They are all champions to me!” she said.

“See you on @itv at 6:30pm”.

She revealed that her dress was from fashion designer Idan Cohen, and that her jewellery was from Boodles.

Willoughby presents the popular ITV1 ice skating competition alongside Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Phillip Schofield after he resigned from the broadcaster in 2023.

The pair also host the rebooted ITV show You Bet! and presented the ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, in the noughties.