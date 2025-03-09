Holly Willoughby steps down from hosting second series of ITV’s You Bet!

Holly Willoughby is unable to co-host the second series of game show You Bet! due to scheduling conflicts, ITV has said.

The first series of the rebooted entertainment show, hosted by former This Morning presenter Willoughby, 44, and Stephen Mulhern, aired in December 2024.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Holly couldn’t commit to the dates to host the new series of You Bet!, but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series.”

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern (Edmond Terakopian/PA)

The revived show, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997 with hosts including the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, features a celebrity panel who bet on whether ordinary people can succeed with an unusual challenge or skill.

In February, ITV announced that applications were open for the next series.

Willoughby and Mulhern, 47, also present ITV skating competition series Dancing On Ice and announced the series’ winners on Sunday evening.

In the noughties they presented ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Willoughby is most known for presenting ITV daytime show This Morning, which she departed in October 2023.

It came several months after the resignation of her co-host Phillip Schofield, who left ITV after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on the show.