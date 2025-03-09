Dancing On Ice finalists to battle it out in bid to be crowned winner

The finalists of Dancing On Ice will battle it out on Sunday in a bid to be crowned the winner of this year’s series.

The three remaining skaters are former footballer Anton Ferdinand, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan.

Last weekend, reality star Dan Edgar and his partner Vanessa James were sent home after a unanimous decision from the judges.

In the final Ferdinand, 40, and his skating partner Annette Dytrt will perform a showcase number to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince And The Revolution, while soap star Aston, 31, and Molly Lanaghan will skate to The Pink Panther Theme.

Springwatch presenter Strachan, 58, and her partner Mark Hanretty will skate to Don’t Rain On My Parade, as performed by Barbra Streisand in the musical film Funny Girl.

Ahead of Sunday’s show, Strachan reflected on the experience and said in a post to Instagram: “Can you believe it! Tomorrow is the @dancingonice Final! The last time I will get to skate with my truly wonderful ice skating partner @markhanretty

“Remember, the final is entirely down to the public vote! And you can vote from the beginning of the show.”

She added: “It’s Mark’s last year on DOI and he’s been in the final 3 times but never got to skate the Bolero. I would absolutely love to change that for him.”





Ferdinand became emotional when he read out his letter from Dytrt, which said: “I will miss you and your lovely family.”

The show, presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, is judged by a panel comprised of dancer and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and retired Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Last year, soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy were crowned the winners of series 16.

The final of Dancing On Ice will air at 6.30pm on ITV1.