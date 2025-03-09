Dancing On Ice 2025 winner crowned

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan have been crowned winners of Dancing On Ice 2025.

All three finalists were awarded full marks from the judges following their showcase routines, which had been choreographed by former Olympic figure skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Dean, 66, said he was “really proud” of Aston after he and Lanaghan impressed the judges following their showcase routine to The Pink Panther Theme.

“I mean tonight, everything came together. Your skating skills are always on show, but you had to have timing and acting… I’m really proud of you”, Dean said.

The actor was praised once more for his performance to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero, which Torvill, 67, said was “brilliant”.

Aston, 31, and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, who was the runner-up, both performed Torvill and Dean’s famous gold-medal winning Bolero routine after Anton Ferdinand and his skating partner Annette Dytrt were voted out.

Former West Ham United defender Ferdinand, 40, was the first finalist to perform on Sunday night and impressed the judges with his showcase number to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince And The Revolution.

Despite receiving a perfect 40, Ferdinand and Dytrt placed third following a public vote.

Molly Beth Lanaghan and Sam Aston (Yui Mok/PA)

Ferdinand told Dytrt: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this journey with you, Annette. So thank you very much.”

The former footballer’s brother, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, could be seen in the audience.

West Ham United had wished Ferdinand luck in an Instagram post that said: “Wishing good luck to Anton and his skating partner Annette in the Dancing On Ice final this evening.”

Springwatch presenter Strachan, 58, and her skating partner Mark Hanretty placed second and also received praise from the judges during the final.

After their showcase performance to the song Don’t Rain On My Parade, from the musical Funny Girl, judge Oti Mabuse said: “That really touched me. I thought the entire thing was absolutely beautiful.”

The final also saw Torvill and Dean take to the ice rink for “their last ever TV performance”.

In February 2024, on the 40th anniversary of their Olympic gold success, the duo announced they would retire from skating as a pair in 2025.

For the routine, the skaters wore all purple in a nod to their Bolero performance and executed some impressive moves before the professional skaters graced the rink to perform alongside them.

Introducing the segment, presenter Holly Willoughby said: “Tonight they’re taking to the ice together for their last ever TV performance.”

The show, presented by Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, was judged by a panel comprised of dancer and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Mabuse, and skaters Torvill and Dean.

The winner was chosen by the public.

Last year, soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy were crowned the winners of series 16.