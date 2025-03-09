Anton Ferdinand awarded full marks from judges during Dancing On Ice final

Dancing On Ice finalist Anton Ferdinand and his skating partner Annette Dytrt have been awarded full marks from the judges following their showcase number to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince And The Revolution.

The former West Ham United defender, 40, is battling it out against soap star Sam Aston and Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan in Sunday’s grand final.

Judge Ashley Banjo told Ferdinand : “I’m so proud of you, man, because what’s always set you aside, for me, is your care, your commitment and the heart that you put in, not only to the performance, but into the process.”

Former Olympic figure skater Christopher Dean, who got up to give him a hug, said: “His progress from master class to final has just been amazing. And this week, working with Anton and really getting to know him, it’s been my pleasure.”

Reflecting on the experience, Ferdinand said: “When you retire from football – I retired six years ago, and I lost a part of me – but… the team behind (the show) have made me start to fell like myself again.”

Ferdinand’s brother, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, could be seen in the audience.

West Ham wished Ferdinand luck in an Instagram post that said: “Wishing good luck to Anton and his skating partner Annette in the Dancing On Ice final this evening.”

Last weekend, reality star Dan Edgar and his partner Vanessa James were sent home after a unanimous decision from the judges.

The show, presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, is judged by a panel comprised of dancer and Diversity star Banjo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and retired Olympic figure skaters Jayne Torvill and Dean.

Last year, soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy were crowned the winners of series 16.