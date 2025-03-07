Warwick Davis says woman who helped him find love again is like comedy character

Actor Warwick Davis has said the woman who helped him “find love again” reminds him of a comedy character played by Daisy May Cooper.

While receiving his Bafta Fellowship award, the 55-year old star of the Harry Potter and Star Wars film franchises thanked an anonymous woman called “Sponge” for their help after his wife, Samantha Davis, died last year.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Davis said the woman reminded him of Cooper – who was also on the ITV talk show – playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC’s Cotswolds-set series This Country.

Davis referenced the name sometimes given to Harry Potter antagonist Lord Voldemort – He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named – to avoid identifying the mystery woman.

Warwick Davis after winning the Bafta Fellowship award at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I can reveal, sticking with the Harry Potter theme, Sponge is indeed She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

“Sponge very much reminds me of Kerry. Some of the things she says and her accent.”

Kerry is a character created and played by Cooper in mockumentary series This Country, which follows the lives of two cousins in a small village in the West Country.

Cooper and her brother Charlie won Baftas for the series, including for their acting performances.

Davis rose to fame as an 11-year old after being cast as an Ewok in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

He later starred in Willow, Leprechaun and Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy before being cast as charms teacher Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter series.

Davis was awarded the Bafta Fellowship in February, which is described by the academy as the “highest accolade Bafta can bestow on any one figure, recognising an exceptional contribution to film, television or games”.

He gave an emotional speech referencing his late wife, who died last March, aged 53, and their two surviving children.

He told Ross how “supportive” his wife was, saying she always encouraged him despite the difficult hours that came with the job.

The couple co-founded dwarfism charity Little People UK, which helps provide “friendship and financial support and guidance” to people with the condition and their families and friends.

In his Bafta speech, Davis said: “I’d like to dedicate and thank my wonderful wife Sammy who died almost a year ago.

“She was always so supportive of my career, encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands.

“Since then life has been pretty tough for me but thanks to the support of our wonderful children, Annabelle and Harrison, I have been able to continue working and engaging in life.

“Special mention too should go to ‘Sponge’, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and love again.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.20pm on ITV and ITVX.