Scotland men’s internationals to be shown live on BBC

Football bosses are “delighted” a deal has been agreed for Scotland’s men’s international football matches to be broadcast live on the BBC.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said there will be “free-to-air access to all Scotland’s international matches” in the run-up to the World Cup in 2026.

The news comes after Ms Valentine told MPs in January that talks were taking place to allow the broadcaster to show crucial games.

There have been calls from politicians of all parties for the national team’s games to be available for fans to watch without having to pay fees or subscriptions.

Ms Valentine said: “I’m so excited that millions of Scotland fans will now be able to enjoy free-to-air access to all Scotland’s international matches.

“Bringing our audience together is at the heart of BBC Scotland’s work and I know nothing ignites passion here more than live international football.

“We’ve been working on this agreement since I started as director last autumn and it was crystal-clear from day one that people across Scotland wanted to see their national team back live on free-to-air television.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to deliver.”

The deal, which has been agreed with football body Uefa, will allow BBC One Scotland to show 14 live Scotland matches, including the European qualifiers.

Coverage will start with the away match against Greece on March 20 as the Uefa Nations League play-offs get under way.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said she is ‘so excited’ a deal to show the games had been agreed (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Matches will also be available on the BBC’s iPlayer service, with key games to be broadcast across the UK.

The agreement also covers Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international matches – meaning for the first time, the BBC has secured live rights for all three of the UK’s devolved nations

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, said: “We are delighted that BBC Scotland has come to agreement with Uefa for the rights to televise our Scotland men’s national team on a free-to-air basis.

“It complements their existing coverage of the Scotland women’s national team and, beyond that, their overall commitment to the domestic game in this country.

“When it became apparent the rights could become available, we championed the potential for free-to-air coverage to reach as many Scotland supporters as possible and we are grateful that BBC and Uefa could reach agreement.”