American pop star Chappell Roan secures first UK number one single

The American pop star Chappell Roan has secured her first UK number one single, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singer, 27, topped the charts with her song Pink Pony Club, which recalls her first visit to a West Hollywood gay club.

Roan told the Official Charts Company: “The UK has truly been there for me since day one and this is such an incredible honour.”

The singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2024 with her hit single Good Luck, Babe! which went viral after she performed it at US music festival Coachella.

The performer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, came up with her stage name in honour of her late grandfather Dennis K Chappell, by merging his last name with a word from his favourite song, Strawberry Roan.

Chappell Roan attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

Roan is known for her eccentric drag-inspired costumes and stage persona, from dressing up as the Statue of Liberty or glittering ringmaster to a prom queen sporting a towering wig, paste white makeup and lipstick stained teeth.

The singer reached number two in the charts last year with her breakout single, Good Luck, Babe! and number four with Hot To Go! according to the Official Charts Company.

The number one single, which knocked Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us to the number two slot, was originally released in 2020 and then re-released in 2023 on Roan’s hit album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

Roan performed Pink Pony Club at the Grammys in February, when she won the award for best new artist, and later scooped two Brit awards for international artist of the year and international song of the year for Good Luck, Babe!

The singer has recently teased the release of a new country song, The Giver, which she previously performed on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

On the official singles chart, Alex Warren’s song Ordinary jumped from number eight to the top three while Benson Boone’s former number one smash hit Beautiful Things moved from number five to number four.

The Official Charts Company has also announced that US singer Sabrina Carpenter is back with a number one album for a non-consecutive week, with Short N’ Sweet.

This comes shortly after the Espresso singer opened at the Brits and won the global success award.

Former The Vamps frontman Bradley Simpson has achieved his first solo top 10 album with his debut solo album The Panic Years, according to the Official Charts Company.

Bradley Simpson with his Official Top 10 award for his debut solo album The Panic Years (Official Charts/PA)

The singer, 29, is best known for being the lead vocalist in the pop band behind the hit songs Can We Dance, Last Night and Wild Heart.

Simpson said: “This is wild, thank you to Official Charts and to anyone who got the album. I love you all, the support’s been incredible.

“It’s a body of work I’m really proud of. I didn’t put any expectations on this album, so it’s a complete surprise that it’s gone into the Top 10.”