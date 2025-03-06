The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo announced as Glastonbury 2025 headliners

The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as joining Neil Young as a headliner for Glastonbury 2025.

In June, the festival’s Friday show will see British band The 1975 perform, as Canadian singer-songwriter Young heads up Saturday’s edition, and US singer Rodrigo takes the final Sunday slot.

Not making the top of the bill is multi-Brit winner and creator of the social phenomenon “Brat summer” Charli XCX, who will play the Other Stage on the Saturday night.

Also on the same stage will be hip hop star Loyle Carner on the Friday, as Essex electronic group The Prodigy close the festival there on Sunday night with a show that will be their first at the festival since the death of frontman Keith Flint in 2019.

Other acts include Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro, Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, US chart-topper Noah Kahan, English rock band Wolf Alice, British indie rockers Wet Leg and recently reformed US pop group Scissor Sisters.

Young was confirmed in January, after initially refusing to play the Pyramid stage because of an “error in the information received”.

He had said the festival was under the “corporate control” of the BBC, because of the corporation’s broadcasting rights.

Sir Rod Stewart was already confirmed for the coveted teatime legends slot on the Sunday.

Manchester-formed The 1975, fronted by Matty Healy, have headlined various festivals in the UK and elsewhere, with controversial stage antics.

However, they have not headlined at Glastonbury.

Last month the band was found not liable after a Malaysian festival was closed because Healy kissed a male bandmate on stage.

Olivia Rodrigo is headlining Glastonbury (Doug Peters/PA)

They had been sued in the High Court by the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival, Future Sound Asia (FSA), after they were forced to shut the event early by authorities in Malaysia, where homosexuality is a crime, because of the kiss.

Rodrigo played a string of arena shows in the UK, Asia, the US and Australia last year as part of her tour for her chart-topping Guts album.

The Disney star, 22, who is known for songs including Driver’s Licence, Vampire and Good 4 U, toured with her debut album Sour in 2022, with dates at The O2’s London arena and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farmland to recover, organisers said last year.

In 2024, London-born singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza all headlined the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25 to 29.