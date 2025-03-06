Freddie Fox to play ‘fearsome villain’ in new Doctor Who series

Stage and screen actor Freddie Fox is to guest star as a “fearsome villain from another planet” in the upcoming series of Doctor Who.

Fox, who has appeared in shows including Slow Horses and White House Farm, will join Ncuti Gatwa in the forthcoming episode.

Gatwa will also be joined in the Tardis by Belinda Chandra, played by Jurassic World actress Varada Sethu, when the show returns to the BBC and Disney+ on April 12.

Freddie Fox will play a fearsome villain from another planet in the upcoming series of Doctor Who (BBC/PA)

Fox said: “I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell’s crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision.

“Added to which, sharing space with the iconic Doctor that is Ncuti Gatwa was special beyond imagining.

“If audiences enjoy watching it half as much as I did making it, televisions are on course to explode right across the world.”

The actor, the son of The Day Of The Jackal star Edward Fox, made his on-screen debut in 2009 in St Trinian’s 2: The Legend Of Fritton’s Gold and Agatha Christie’s Marple.

He has gone on to appear in hit shows including The Gentlemen and The Crown, and recently portrayed Ser Gwayne Hightower in House Of The Dragon.

Fox previously worked alongside Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies when he featured in the Channel 4 dramas Cucumber and Banana.

He has also turned his hand to theatre and was nominated for a best actor in a supporting role Olivier Award for his part in Travesties at the Apollo Theatre.

Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies (Ian West/PA)

On working with Fox again, Davies said: “It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on Cucumber, and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

“He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to Doctor Who with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware.”

The upcoming series marks Gatwa’s second as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor.

It will also see Millie Gibson return as the Time Lord’s companion Ruby Sunday, while EastEnders actresses Rose Ayling-Ellis and Anita Dobson are among the other stars adventuring through time and space.

It was previously announced that Scottish actor Alan Cumming will guest star as “runaway cartoon” Mr Ring-a-Ding.

Doctor Who will return to screens on April 12 exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ outside of the UK.