Chris and Rosie Ramsey to go head-to-head on new charity Bake Off series

Celebrity couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey are set to go head-to-head in the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The double act – known for their podcast and theatre tour Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed – will feature of the first episode of the upcoming series on March 16.

They will also be hoping to beat out sibling property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas in a bid to impress the judges with their signature, technical and showstopper bakes – and be crowned star baker.

Kate Garraway, Phil Wang, Sophie Willan and Gbemi Ikumelo will go head-to-head in the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillo /Love Productions/PA)

The following week on March 23, Chicken Shop Date presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg will show off her baking talent as she goes up against radio host Roman Kemp, actress Maxine Peake and property expert Sarah Beeny.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway will be seeking to impress during the third week on March 30, but she will face competition from comedian Phil Wang, Alma’s Not Normal star Sophie Willan and actress Gbemisola Ikumelo.

Meanwhile, comedian Adam Buxton will be hoping to cook up a storm on April 6 alongside actress and writer Meera Syal, comedian Tommy Tiernan and singer Self Esteem.

Closing out the special run for charity will be veteran broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, activist Ellie Goldstein, Ghosts star Jim Howick and comedian Jamali Maddix.

The new batch of contestants set to compete for star baker in the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

Dame Prue Leith’s long-time friend Lady Caroline Waldegrave is set to take over her role as co-judge on the new series.

Lady Waldegrave, a former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food And Wine, will team up with judge Paul Hollywood to appraise the bakes of the new batch of famous faces.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will also return to provide encouragement for the celebrity bakers as they go head-to-head in the Bake Off tent.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The Great Celebrity Bake for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on March 16 at 7.40pm, and on catch-up at Channel4.com.