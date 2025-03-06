Channel 4 reaches new agreement to cover Crufts until 2029

Channel 4 has announced it will continue to broadcast the Crufts dog show until 2029.

The new agreement, covering 2026 to 2029, extends the broadcaster’s relationship with the famous dog show to almost two decades, having first aired coverage in 2010.

The show, which is celebrating its 75th year of being broadcast, began on Thursday.

Clare Balding hosts coverage of Crufts on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)

Channel 4’s coverage is hosted by Clare Balding, who is joined by regular Crufts reporter Radzi Chinyanganya and two new presenters, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson.

The broadcast will include events such as flyball, agility, heelwork to music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award and the best in show – Crufts’ top honour.

More than 200 pedigree breeds from 51 different counties will compete for the title, according to Channel 4, which will be awarded live on the channel on March 9.

Last year, an Australian shepherd named Viking from Solihull, Birmingham, beat 24,000 dogs from around the world to win best in show.

Channel 4’s head of sports, Pete Andrews, said: “Crufts is a truly unique event and has a very special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers and we’re delighted that Channel 4 will continue our relationship with The Kennel Club and the producers of our Crufts coverage, Sunset+Vine.”

Jannine Edgar, chief executive of The Kennel Club, said: “We have enjoyed fantastic coverage with Channel 4 over the last 15 years and are delighted to continue our partnership for the next four years.

“Channel 4 has provided The Kennel Club with more airtime for Crufts than ever before, helping us to show the important role dogs play in our lives.”

A woman grooms a West Highland White Terrier on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Crufts takes place over four days and has been held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham since 1991.

It was first televised in 1950 by the BBC and was live-streamed in 2009 after the broadcaster dropped the show.

Organiser of Crufts, The Kennel Club, is a UK organisation devoted to dog health, welfare and training.

Viewers will be able to watch Crufts on Channel 4, More4 and on Channel 4 streaming from March 6 to 9.