Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals father’s warning before driving Formula E race car
Brooklyn said he and his father, David Beckham, ‘are both into racing’.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has revealed his father David offered him a word of warning ahead of his racing track debut.
The 26-year-old, who is the first-born son of celebrity power couple David and Victoria Beckham, underwent an intensive training programme before driving the GEN3 Evo race car, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds, for a Formula E event.
Brooklyn said: “My dad was just like, just be careful. But obviously, it’s (driving) something that me and my dad have definitely bonded over, over the years.
“We’re both into cars, both into racing, so, he was really excited.
“He just said, ‘Be careful. Be careful and have fun.'”
Ahead of the two-day Evo Sessions event, Brooklyn was coached by New Zealand professional racing driver Mitch Evans.
He was among 11 participants kitted out with their own team gear, including a personalised race suit and a custom helmet, featuring their chosen race number.
The experience was held at Miami International Autodrome between March 5 to 6 and also saw Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and YouTube star Theo Baker get behind the wheel.
The entire experience was captured for a special feature-length documentary, set to be released later in the year.
Asked how he celebrated his 26th birthday on March 4, ahead of the event, Brooklyn said: “I went for dinner, and then I got an early night because I was racing.”
He also discussed how his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, reacted to his latest venture.
“She was a little bit worried, and then she saw me in my race outfit, and she was like, ‘You should do this as a job. You look really good,’ he said.
“But after she saw me, after I got out the car, she was like, ‘You look really sexy’. So (I) might be changing careers”, he added.
Brooklyn has previously dabbled in photography and cooking, having released a book of snapshots called What I See in 2017 and a hot sauce brand called Cloud 23.
He has also posted videos of his cooking to social media.
Peltz – who is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz – and Brooklyn – the son of an ex-England footballer and former Spice Girl – married in April 2022.