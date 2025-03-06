Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals father’s warning before driving Formula E race car

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has revealed his father David offered him a word of warning ahead of his racing track debut.

The 26-year-old, who is the first-born son of celebrity power couple David and Victoria Beckham, underwent an intensive training programme before driving the GEN3 Evo race car, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds, for a Formula E event.

Brooklyn said: “My dad was just like, just be careful. But obviously, it’s (driving) something that me and my dad have definitely bonded over, over the years.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (Malcolm Griffiths/Formula E/PA)

“We’re both into cars, both into racing, so, he was really excited.

“He just said, ‘Be careful. Be careful and have fun.'”

Ahead of the two-day Evo Sessions event, Brooklyn was coached by New Zealand professional racing driver Mitch Evans.

He was among 11 participants kitted out with their own team gear, including a personalised race suit and a custom helmet, featuring their chosen race number.

The experience was held at Miami International Autodrome between March 5 to 6 and also saw Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and YouTube star Theo Baker get behind the wheel.

The entire experience was captured for a special feature-length documentary, set to be released later in the year.

Asked how he celebrated his 26th birthday on March 4, ahead of the event, Brooklyn said: “I went for dinner, and then I got an early night because I was racing.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arriving at the Burberry show at Tate Britain, London, during London Fashion Week 2025 (Ian West/PA)

He also discussed how his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, reacted to his latest venture.

“She was a little bit worried, and then she saw me in my race outfit, and she was like, ‘You should do this as a job. You look really good,’ he said.

“But after she saw me, after I got out the car, she was like, ‘You look really sexy’. So (I) might be changing careers”, he added.

Brooklyn has previously dabbled in photography and cooking, having released a book of snapshots called What I See in 2017 and a hot sauce brand called Cloud 23.

He has also posted videos of his cooking to social media.

Peltz – who is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz – and Brooklyn – the son of an ex-England footballer and former Spice Girl – married in April 2022.