BBC comedy series Amandaland to return for second series

Hit BBC comedy series Amandaland will return for a second series, it has been announced.

The Motherland spin-off, exploring middle-class motherhood, stars Lucy Punch as Amanda, who downsized in series one and moved with her children to south Harlesden, London, following her divorce.

Dame Joanna Lumley was introduced as her mother Felicity, with the first series also starring Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney and Line Of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall as couple Della and Fi.

Co-creator Sharon Horgan said: “With any new show you put out there, your main hope is to make something you love and are proud of.

Lucy Punch and Dame Joanna Lumley attend a BBC screening and Q&A for Amandaland (Ian West/PA)

“The extra bonus is that it’s a critical hit.

“But to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations.

“The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show, and it’s so wonderful to see that hard work pay off.

“Special thanks to Lucy for being the most extraordinary frontwoman and to the BBC for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off.”

Irish actress and writer Horgan, 54, is also known for co-creating and starring in comedy shows Pulling, Bad Sisters and Catastrophe.

Sharon Horgan and Holly Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Co-writer and creator Holly Walsh said: “We’ve been bowled over by the response to Amandaland and can’t wait to get co-labbing on the next series.”

Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy at the BBC, said: “We always had high hopes for Amandaland, but it’s been amazing to see how much viewers have embraced not just the returning characters, but the brilliant new additions too.

“We’re so thrilled to reunite with this talented team for another instalment of Amanda’s new life in SoHa.”