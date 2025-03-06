A closer look at Glastonbury headliners: The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo

A diverse range of acts will headline Glastonbury, from pop princess Olivia Rodrigo to British rockers The 1975 and classic stalwart Neil Young.

The Pyramid Stage has previously seen Radiohead, Beyonce, Sir Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Sir Paul McCartney among its headliners.

Here, we take a closer look at this year’s main performers:

– The 1975

Known for its hit songs Somebody Else and Chocolate, the band will be headlining for the first time on the Friday night.

This comes after the band was at the centre of a few headline-making moments during their last tour in 2023, largely sparked by the band’s frontman, Matty Healy.

The 35-year-old singer faced criticism for kissing fans, joining in on jokes about rapper Ice Spice and appearing to make a Nazi-style salute on stage.

His antics also resulted in a Malaysian festival being cancelled after he made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in the country, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald.

The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

Healy addressed some controversial moments while performing at Finsbury Park in 2023, saying that he would “take back” some of the things he had said if he had the choice.

The singer was also rumoured to have been in a brief romantic relationship with US pop star Taylor Swift in 2023, with fans speculating he was the subject of inspiration for a number of tracks on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The four school friends formed the band in 2002 and shot to fame with the release of their chart-topping self-titled album The 1975.

They saw similar success with the release of A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships and Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

The group is made up of singer Healy, bassist MacDonald, guitarist Adam Hann, and drummer George Danie, who is pop star Charli XCX’s fiance.

Healy’s mother, English actress and Loose Woman panellist, Denise Welch, celebrated the news by posting the Glastonbury line-up on Instagram, saying: “I guess I’ll be going to my first UK festival!!!”

Welch also added a post on her Instagram story saying: “Look who’s headlining on the Friday!!! Popping out to buy some wellies.”

The 1975 has won four Brit awards, claiming the British Group award twice, along with British Album of the Year in 2019 and Best Rock/Alternative in 2023.

– Neil Young

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will play a set on the main stage on Saturday.

The Canadian-born singer, 79, previously headlined the festival in 2009 and initially pulled out of the 2025 line-up after claiming that the festival was under “corporate control” of the BBC.

He has since backtracked, claiming there was an “error in the information received”.

The singer-songwriter released his first album in 1968 and has continued to put out new music, with his most recent single titled Big Change released in January.

Neil Young performing on the Pyramid Stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Young is best known for his hit songs Heart of Gold, Four Strong Winds and Harvest Moon, as well as his 1972 UK number one album titled Harvest.

Earlier this year, the rock singer announced a Europe and North America tour, titled Love Earth, promising a celebration of a “summer of democracy”.

He will also be headlining the BST Hyde Park festival in London.

– Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo will take the Pyramid Stage for the final Sunday slot.

The 22-year-old singer rose to fame for her hit single, Driver’s License, topping the charts along with her songs Vampire and Good 4 You.

The former Disney star previously performed at Glastonbury’s Other Stage in 2022, going viral for bringing out British singer Lily Allen.

The pair sang Allen’s hit single, F*** You, after the pop-star condemned the US Supreme Court for overturning Roe v Wade and allowing individual US states to ban abortion.

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rodrigo scooped three Grammys by the time she was 21 years old, taking the prize for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist.

Posting on her Instagram story, the singer said: “Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this! So grateful and sooo excited. Hope to see you there.”

Before her music career, Rodrigo was an actor on Disney Channel, starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as well as the television series Bizaardvark, which follows two best friends as they create music videos and share vlogs on their website.