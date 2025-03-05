Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin among Beyond Paradise guest stars

Sitcom stars Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin are among the guest stars of Beyond Paradise.

The Death In Paradise spin-off show – fronted by My Family actor Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and his partner Martha Lloyd, played by Sally Bretton – is returning for a third series.

Set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott, on the Devonshire coast, Outnumbered and Fleabag star Dennis will play a local councillor, Arthur Donelan in an upcoming storyline.

Caroline Quentin and Kevin McNally. (Red Planet Pictures/BBC/Joss Barratt)

Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek star Quentin portrays Lotty Lewes, a farming rival to George Ellis, played by Pirates Of The Caribbean film series actor Kevin McNally.

The first look images also show Sightseers actor Steve Oram and Changing Ends actress Gabby Best as Humphrey and his colleague DS Esther Williams’ (Zahra Ahmadi) Cornish policing counterparts.

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman with the new foster child. (Red Planet Pictures/BBC/Joss Barratt)

Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu also returns as Reverend Kate, as Humphrey and Martha get a new foster placement, Rosie (Bella Rei Blue Stevenson).

Derry Girls and Big Boys star Dylan Llewellyn continues as Pc Kelby Hartford, while Battlestar Galactica actor Jamie Bamber comes back as Martha’s former flame Archie Hughes, and Cranford actress Barbara Flynn as her mother Anne Lloyd.

(Red Planet Pictures/BBC/Joss Barratt)

The second series’ finale saw Humphrey and Martha very nearly tie the knot, following their struggles with conceiving a child, and them going through a fostering journey.

The upcoming season also sees a host of detective stories including a “body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea”.

There will also be “unexpected hurdles” for the couple as foster parents, “while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge”, and Anne will be seen confronting “painful memories following a health scare”.

Beyond Paradise will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.