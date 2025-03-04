Sir Elton John praises Irish band Kneecap for being ‘political’ with their music

Sir Elton John has spoken of his admiration for Irish band Kneecap and their “energy” and “vitality”.

The rap trio from West Belfast are known for merging Irish and English in their music alongside politically charged and satirical lyrics.

Speaking to broadcaster Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 6 Music, the 77-year old musician said: “I saw a video of them, and I just was so knocked out, by the energy they had and the vitality they had.

Mo Chara (Naoise O Caireallain), Moglai Bap (Liam Og O Hannaidh), Rich Peppiatt and DJ Provai of Kneecap (Ian West/PA)

“They’re just extraordinary and they, what they talk about is political, and there’s not many bands that do that.

“So, yeah, I love them. I love the energy. I love everything about them.”

Kneecap is made up of Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Moglai Bap, whose real name is Naoise O Caireallain, and DJ Provai, whose full name is JJ O Dochartaigh.

The band has received some criticism and censorship over their music and was in dispute with now-Tory leader Kemi Badenoch when the group launched a discrimination case.

The trio were blocked by the former Conservative government from receiving a grant aimed at supporting UK artists, despite their application being successful.

The Department of Business and Trade, which was headed by Ms Badenoch at the time, said they did not want to give taxpayers’ money to people who “oppose the United Kingdom itself”.

Kneecap with director Rich Peppiatt who won a Bafta award (Ian West/PA)

The group took legal action against the government, claiming the decision was discriminatory and won in November 2024, receiving £14,250 – the total amount of the original grant.

The trio donated the money to two youth organisations in Belfast, splitting it between a nationalist and a unionist area.

In 2024, the band released an eponymous debut film starring Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender which is a fictionalised retelling of how the band came together.

The film was nominated for six Baftas and took home the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

It was also among the big winners at the Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta), scooping four awards including best director for Rich Peppiatt.

Sir Elton, known for hit songs Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and I’m Still Standing, also spoke about still getting nervous before releasing new music.

Sir Elton said: “All the time. Oh, it never goes away. When you play new tracks for people, you still feel the same as you did when I was playing Empty Sky, my first album to somebody. It never goes away, nor should it. Fear is the greatest motivator.”