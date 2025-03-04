Oscar winner Adrien Brody continues award success as he scores first Olivier nod

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody has scored his first nomination for best actor at Britain’s most prestigious theatre awards.

The Hollywood actor, who just won the academy award for his role in the Brutalist, landed his first Olivier nomination for his debut West End performance in The Fear of 13.

Brody will be up against Conclave actor, John Lithgow, who has also secured his first Olivier nomination for best actor for his portrayal of Roald Dahl in the play Giant.

Oscar winner Adrien Brody (Doug Peters/PA)

Brody and Lithgow will face competition from The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke, I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu in Death Of England: Delroy and The King’s Man’s Mark Strong in Oedipus.

The Fear of 13, which has also been nominated for best new play, is a production about the true story of Nick Yarris who was wrongfully convicted for murder and spent 22 years on Death Row.

Other plays up for the gong include Kyoto, Shifters, Giant and The Years which are both tied for most nominated play with five nominations each.

Meanwhile British actresses Lesley Manville and Indira Varma will both be up for the best actress award for playing the same role of Jocasta in different productions of the Greek tragedy, Oedipus.

They will be up against Joy actress Heather Agyepong in Shifters, Chernobyl’s Rosie Sheehy in Machinal, and comedian Meera Syal in A Tupperware Of Ashes.

In the world of musicals, Fiddler On The Roof scored the most nominations with 13 nods, including best musical revival for its production at the Regent’s Park Open Air theatre.

Its director, Jordan Fein, was also recognised with a nomination, bringing the production to a tie with the 2018 production of Hamilton for the most nominated show at the Olivier awards.

Other stars nominated include Imelda Staunton, known for playing Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter, who received a nomination for best actress in a musical for her performance in Hello, Dolly!

The annual awards will be hosted by singer-songwriter Beverley Knight and actor and singer Billy Porter on Sunday 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall.