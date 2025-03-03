Zoe Saldana apologises to Mexicans offended by Emilia Perez after Oscar win

US actress Zoe Saldana has apologised to the people of Mexico who felt offended by Spanish-language film Emilia Perez after her first Oscar win.

The Hollywood star, 46, won the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role as a lawyer called Rita, who helps a Mexican drug lord change gender.

Speaking backstage at the Oscars after her win on Sunday night, Saldana responded to a journalist from a Mexican news outlet who said the topic of the film had been “really hurtful for us Mexicans” when the country had been at the “heart” of it.

The actress said: “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended.

“That was never our intention, we spoke and we came from a place of love and I will stand by that.”

She disagreed that Mexico was the centre of the film, saying: “I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico, we weren’t making a film about a country, we were making a film about four women.

“And these women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza.

“And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day, that (are) trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices.

Zoe Saldana accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“So I will stand by that but I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, and with love and respect, having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better.

“I have no problem, I welcome it.”

The musical by French director Jacques Audiard went into the Oscars leading the pack with the most nominations at 13, but its stars and subject matter have faced a backlash.

It has been criticised for its depiction of Mexican culture and became mired in controversy after leading actress Karla Sofia Gascon apologised for a number of historical social media posts.

Karla Sofia Gascon in the audience during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

After the tweets were brought to light, the actress apologised and also maintained she had not been “racist” in Instagram posts.

During a tearful acceptance speech at the Oscars, Saldana said: “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands.

“The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

She also thanked Audiard for “being so curious about these women to tell these stories”, and added that the prize was for the cast of the film.