TV presenter Katie Piper will host new ‘feel-good’ series set in the countryside

TV presenter Katie Piper will host a new “feel-good” wellbeing series set in the British countryside.

She will take a celebrity guest to an exclusive retreat in the countryside and try out new pamper treatments and activities all focusing on health and wellbeing in a new ITV series titled Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape.

Piper and her guests will also speak to an onsite nutritionist and health food expert to introduce them to new foods and drinks.

Piper, 41, said: “Weekend Escape is a fantastic new format that I can’t wait to start filming.

“It combines so much of what I love – health, wellbeing and chatting to interesting people, exploring everything from nutrition to celebrity interviews, all in the heart of the British countryside.”

Katie Piper attending the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

In 2008, Piper suffered from an acid attack on the orders of her ex-boyfriend which left her with permanent scarring and severe injuries.

While still recovering from her injuries, Piper set up her own foundation to provide support for adults living with burns and scars.

In January, the TV presenter announced on an Instagram post that she would get an artificial eye following years “battling” with her health.

The new series will look to place a spotlight on those who have overcome adversity or done something extraordinary for an individual or community in a segment titled, Katie’s Haircut Hero.

The chosen individual will be rewarded with a haircut from celebrity hairdresser, Michael Douglas.

The series has been commissioned by ITV and will be produced by Phoenix Television.

Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner daytime and entertainment at ITV, said: “Katie Piper is the perfect host for this feel-good weekend show. I can’t wait to get started and for the audience to immerse themselves into the stunning retreat from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Miles Jarvis from Phoenix Television said: “We love and share Katie’s values and admire her courage, kindness and energy. She’s always willing to try new experiences and celebrate the good things — and good people — in life.

“Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape will bottle her inspiring attitude and share it with the world. Katie and her guests will be stepping out of studio and into a space where they can relax and have some fun, while doing something positive for people who’ve gone through difficult times.”

Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape will be aired on ITV in April.