Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner bring date night to the Oscars

Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, made their Oscars debut together at the 97th annual awards ceremony.

The couple were spotted in the front row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in the hopes that Chalamet would claim the best actor gong for playing Bob Dylan in the musical biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year old American-French actor missed out on the coveted prize to Adrien Brody, who took home the award for his role in The Brutalist.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Rumours began in September 2023 that Chalamet was dating 27-year-old Jenner, an American socialite and businesswoman who is best known for appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as for her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The pair were spotted together at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles during her Renaissance tour but have largely kept their romance private, occasionally appearing together at awards ceremonies, with a video of them going viral at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Still avoiding red carpets together, Chalamet posed on his own for the Oscars in a butter yellow leather suit, meeting Jenner inside for the ceremony, who wore a black sparkly custom Miu Miu dress for the star-studded event.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sat in the audience during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The couple were pictured together later in the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with Chalamet ditching butter yellow for a silk black suit while Jenner changed into a corseted lace black dress.

Last week, Chalamet took home the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in A Complete Unknown.

This is the second time he missed out on an Oscar for best actor after first being nominated in 2017 for his performance in romance-drama, Call Me By Your Name.

The actor has also starred in Dune and Dune part two as well as playing a young chocolatier Willy Wonka in the musical Wonka.