Raye, Doja Cat and Blackpink’s Lisa perform James Bond tribute at the Oscars

Seven-time Brit award winner Raye, Blackpink member Lisa, and US rapper and singer Doja Cat performed a dramatic James Bond tribute during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The performance was in honour of James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli who were announced as winners of the Academy’s Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award in 2024 and given Oscar statuettes at the Governors Awards.

Introducing the tribute was Oscar winner Halle Berry, who said: “I had the great pleasure of working with Barbara and Michael on Die Another Day and let me tell you, they don’t just produce Bond movies, they were the heart and soul of this franchise for decades.

Raye singing Skyfall during the Oscars ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Every generation does have their Bond. The world revolves, it evolves, and so does he. But that signature mix of danger, style and intrigue, well, now that’s timeless.

“Tonight, we pay tribute to Barbara and Michael and to our favourite spy.”

It comes after Amazon MGM Studios announced they were taking creative control over the 007 character with a new venture that will see them co-own the franchise rights with Wilson and Broccoli.

A montage from various Bond films played before The Substance actress Margaret Qualley appeared in a red dress and danced along to the famous 007 theme tune.

As she finished Thai rapper and singer Lisa arrived on the stage to sing Live And Let Die, by Wings, with Doja Cat performing Dame Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Also performing was Escapism singer Raye who sang Adele’s Skyfall in a black and white gown.

Margaret Qualley performs during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Asked earlier in the night by ITV if she would be performing a Bond tribute, following online speculation, the 27-year-old said “of course not”.

She also spoke about whether she would want to sing on a Bond track and said: “Obviously, I’d freaking love that. Are you joking? I love the Bond franchise … it would be an honour.”

Skyfall by Adele, Writing’s On The Wall by Sam Smith, and No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, are all Bond songs that have gone on to win Oscar awards.

The official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others, since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962.

Amazon has gained creative control of the franchise after the long-standing producers of the 007 films stepped away as part of a new deal.

There has been increasing speculation about the future of the series, with no announcement of a new actor to play the famous spy since Daniel Craig’s final portrayal in 2021’s No Time To Die.