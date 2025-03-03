Rare Beatles vinyl gifted by George Harrison sells for £10,000 at auction

An “extremely rare” vinyl album by The Beatles, gifted by George and Pattie Harrison to a friend, has sold for £10,000.

The self-titled record, commonly known as the White Album because of its plain white sleeve, was sold on Monday by Tracks Auctions music memorabilia auctioneers.

A photo of the item on the auction house’s website shows the name of the band embossed onto the record sleeve along with the serial number 0000012.

The item is described on the web page as an “extremely rare low numbered stereo vinyl pressing of The Beatles White Album”.

“Very few copies of the album with this low a number have surfaced to the market,” the description adds.

George Harrison and Patti Boyd (PA)

The lot details include a letter from the vendor which describes how they became friends with Harrison, the band’s lead guitarist, and his then-partner.

The note reads: “In the sixties I was a fashion photographer in London.

“I’d known Pattie Boyd for some time and I was at her mews flat just off Hyde Park Corner one evening in 1964.

“The phone rang, I answered it, and it was George Harrison calling from the USA where The Beatles were touring.

“When he got back we met and became friends.

“Over the course of the next few years we saw quite a lot of each other at restaurants, clubs like Tramp and Crazy E, my flat in London, their house in Esher, later on Friar Park.”

Of the 1968 record, the letter says: “There was a low number copy of the White Album that they’d brought round to the flat one day and when I spoke to George on the phone I mentioned I had it, he said – ‘keep it, it’s yours’.”

The note includes details of the seller’s friendship with Harrison and says the musician once gifted them a 12-string guitar and a jacket and visited their home along with John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney.

The 30-track record features hits such as Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Blackbird and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Its plain white cover was designed by pop artist Richard Hamilton.