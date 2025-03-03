Piers Morgan returns to Good Morning Britain after nearly four years

Piers Morgan has returned to Good Morning Britain for the first time in nearly four years following his departure from ITV over his controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The TV presenter stormed off the ITV morning programme on March 8 2021 and subsequently left after saying he did not believe claims made by former Suits actress Meghan during her and Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, which became the most complained-about show in Ofcom history.

On Monday morning, he rejoined his former co-presenter Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on the show to discuss his own experiences with US president Donald Trump.

Morgan interrupted Reid before she launched into the interview, saying: “Hang on, are we just going to ignore the fact I haven’t been here for 1,453 days?”

He then tried to give Reid a hug, which she initially rejected, saying: “No, I don’t want a hug.”

After Morgan encouraged her, the pair shared an air hug and kiss, which prompted laughter from Morgan.

Former MP Balls then offered to hug Morgan, saying: “We don’t mind hugging.”

Morgan also remarked to Reid that she had “moved on so fast” to a new co-presenter, to which she replied: “I’ve got a couple of new husbands now.”

Balls assured Morgan that she did not hug him either, to which Reid responded: “No, I don’t do hugs, as you know.”

Launching into her interview, she continued: “I’ve locked horns with you, Piers Morgan, on many occasions, but you have locked horns with President Trump.”

Morgan went on to reveal that he had had a phone call with Mr Trump on Friday ahead of the US president’s clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

He said Mr Trump had been in an “upbeat mood” on the call where they had discussed numerous topics including Ukraine.

The presenter said: “I’ve had screaming matches with him, literally, and then an hour later, we’re laughing and joking, doing a fun interview …

“So I always think with him, focus on what he does, not what he says, or the general drama and chaos.

“And secondly, understand that this is almost uniquely in modern times, a Republican president in America who wants peace, not war.”

At the end of their interview, Reid and Morgan began to butt heads again as he advised Balls to stop wearing ties, as he said that in the YouTube area he was now in, ties were the “enemy”.

Balls replied: “Piers, as you know, I always do what the editor wants.”

To which Morgan quipped: “Or what Susanna tells you to do, bad for her brand if you take the tie off.”

She said it had “nothing” to do with her and pointed out the exit to him, saying: “There’s a door there. I’m not sure if you recognise it Piers?”

Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in 2021 after saying he did not believe claims made by Meghan during her interview with Winfrey.

The episode received 54,595 complaints and it emerged that Meghan had made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan.

The media watchdog later ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s comments but said they were “potentially harmful and offensive”.