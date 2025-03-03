Oscars host Conan O’Brien addresses Emilia Perez controversy in opening speech

Oscars host Conan O’Brien addressed the scandal surrounding Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon in his opening speech amid controversy over a number of tweets she posted prior to the film’s release.

After the posts, which made comments about Islam, the death of George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars, were brought to light, the actress apologised and maintained that she had not been “racist” in Instagram posts.

Opening the event, O’Brien, 61, said: “I am excited to be here. Welcome to the 97th Academy Awards. It’s Hollywood’s biggest night. It starts at four in the afternoon. Everyone here just had brunch, I don’t understand it.”

Addressing the controversy, he added: “Little fact for you, (film) Anora uses the F word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist.”

He continued: “Karla Sofia Gascon is here tonight, and Karla if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Gascon, 52, who smiled in the audience, had skipped some awards ceremonies before the Oscars because of the historical tweets.

Conan O’Brien, left, and Liza Powel O’Brien arrive at the Oscars on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She is nominated in the leading actress category for her role playing a Mexican cartel boss who hires a lawyer to help them transition gender in Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez.

O’Brien also took aim at Netflix for price increases, and the length of nominated movie The Brutalist, which has a running time of 215 minutes.

Calling out US comedian Adam Sandler, who was in the audience wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, O’Brien said the actor was “dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2am”.

Following a playful back and forth between the two, the actor, who is known for wearing casual attire, walked into the aisle of the theatre and said he was “leaving” before going over to Timothee Chalamet and shouting his surname in a silly way, which he previously did on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

O’Brien also spoke about the Californian wildfires, which caused devastation to people and homes in January.

The end of his opening monologue included a musical number which featured someone in costume as one of the sandworms from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.

Before appearing on stage, a video played of O’Brien emerging from Demi Moore’s spine in a recreation of a scene from Oscar-nominated body horror film The Substance.

The first-time Oscars host has plenty of experience presenting at awards ceremonies, having hosted the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 and the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.

He is best known for presenting late-night chat shows Late Night With Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien, and Conan.

The Massachusetts-born comedian and TV star got his big break working as a writer on Not Necessarily The News, the US version of Not The Nine O’Clock News, before joining the writing staff of sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Karla Sofia Gascon attending the Emilia Perez cast photo call at the Corinthia Hotel, in London (Ian West/PA)

He has also served as a writer on animated comedy series The Simpsons and currently hosts podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

He took over from David Letterman on Late Night in 1993 and remained in the role until 2009 when he moved to the Tonight Show.

The network failed to manage the transition from Jay Leno to O’Brien and the comedian infamously left NBC in 2010 following one of the most high-profile spats in US TV history.

He has won five Emmys including outstanding writing for a non-fiction programme in 2024 for his travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go.

In January he was named the newest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.