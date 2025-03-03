Oscar winners let their hair down at the Vanity Fair after party

Oscar winners Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana were among the stars who transformed their looks to celebrate their achievements at the Vanity Fair after party.

American actress Madison, who won the coveted best actress award for her role in the comedy Anora, literally let her hair down from the up-do she wore during the main ceremony when she moved on to the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison literally let her hair down for the Vanity Fair party (Doug Peters/PA)

The 25-year-old also swapped her silk pink and black column dress by Christian Dior for an all-black gown which featured a plunging neckline and a fuller skirt.

Saldana showed off her best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Netflix’s Spanish-language film Emilia Perez, in which she plays a lawyer called Rita who helps a Mexican drug lord change gender, as she attended the after party.

Zoe Saldana wore a peach ruffled mini skirt with a long train paired with a black long-sleeve top (Doug Peters/PA)

The 46-year-old changed from her burgundy ruched satin-shine gown by Saint Laurent into a peach ruffled mini skirt with a long train paired with a black long-sleeve top.

Best actor winner Adrien Brody posed with his partner, British fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman, and his parents, Sylvia Plachy and Elliot Brody, at the star-studded event.

Best actor winner Adrien Brody with his partner, Georgina Chapman, and his parents, Sylvia Plachy and Elliot Brody (Doug Peters/PA)

Brody, 51, took home the award for The Brutalist, a film about a Jewish-Hungarian architect who flees the horrors of the Second World War for a better life in the US.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo turned heads once again with her next outfit of the night as she left behind her plumed velvet green gown for a white tulle dress which featured a train and black ribbon detailing.

Cynthia Erivo changed into tulle for the Vanity Fair party (Doug Peters/PA)

The 38-year-old, who missed out on the best actress award, also showed off her signature long nails which featured gold-coloured detailing and gems.

British star Ralph Fiennes kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a black bow tie for the event.

British Conclave star Ralph Fiennes kept his look classic (Doug Peters/PA)

The 62-year-old had been nominated for best actor for his starring role in Conclave, about the election of a pope in the Vatican.

Reality star Kim Kardashian was also among those in attendance at the after party, donning a white strapless gown with a full skirt.

Kim Kardashian at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts where the party was held (Doug Peters/PA)

The TV personality wore her hair in a tight bun and kept her look stripped back, with no necklace or earrings.

Sir Mick Jagger was joined by his partner, Melanie Hamrick, at the star-studded event after he presented the original song Oscar at the ceremony.

Mick Jagger and his partner, Melanie Hamrick, pose together after the Rolling Stones frontman presented an award at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)

The Rolling Stones frontman stayed in his black blazer which he wore over a white shirt, while his partner opted for a black dress.