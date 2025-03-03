Oscar snubs: Songwriter Diane Warren misses out on win after 16th nomination

Diane Warren has missed out on winning an Oscar, after being nominated for a 16th Academy Award this year.

The American songwriter, 68, was given a 2022 honorary Oscar for “her genius, generosity and passionate commitment to the power of song in film” after she composed music for Pearl Harbour, The Hunting Ground and Mannequin, but has failed to win a competitive prize for another year.

This time she was up for the track The Journey, which was used in the Netflix film The Six Triple Eight about female black soldiers during the Second World War.

Shauna Robertson, Edward Norton, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

On the 97th Academy Awards’ red carpet, Warren wore a jacket which had the words “make it f****** happen” stitched into the collar.

She was beaten by Emilia Perez original song El Mal from musician Clement Ducol, singer Camille, and director Jacques Audiard.

This was one of two wins for the Netflix musical, which led this year’s nominations with 13 nods, and had been a favourite before best actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon’s social media posts about Islam, the death of George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced following the release.

Oscar winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gascon had been absent from some awards ceremonies, after apologising for the tweets, but did attend the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Another star of the film, Zoe Saldana, who plays a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug lord become a woman, won the best supporting actress Oscar.

A Complete Unknown star Timothee Chalamet lost best actor to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, meaning he will never beat his fellow US actor’s record of being the youngest person to have won an Academy Award for that category.

The film, about Dylan’s early life, also failed to win any of its eight nominations including ones for best supporting nominees Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro, who played folk musicians Pete Seeger and Joan Baez in the film, and director James Mangold.

Others who missed out included Hollywood actress Demi Moore, 62, who had swept other awards ceremonies with her role in body horror The Substance, for the best actress Academy Award, which was snapped up by relative newcomer Mikey Madison, 25, for comedy romance Anora.

Moore did see the film, about an ageing woman who uses a drug to earn back her TV fitness instructor position, win one Oscar gong, which was for hair and makeup.

The Substance star Demi Moore (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Those leading the nominations had included Wicked, based on the West End and Broadway musical of the same name, and The Brutalist on 10 nods, while Conclave, about the election of a Catholic pope in the Vatican, was on eight nods.

Ralph Fiennes-starring Conclave managed one win, for British screenwriter Peter Straughan, while Wicked picked up only two prizes including an Oscar for British designing duo Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales for best production design.

Immigration story The Brutalist earned three gongs including for cinematography, which went to the UK’s Lol Crawley, and Daniel Blumberg for original score.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform Defying Gravity during the Oscars ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Also failing to win any gongs were prison-set Sing Sing; The Apprentice, about US President Donald Trump’s early years as a property developer; Nickel Boys, based on the novel from Colson Whitehead; vampire film Nosferatu; and BBC film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Aardman Animations, who created the duo – inventor Wallace and his trusty dog Gromit – have previously won Oscars for Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of The Were-Rabbit, and Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers among others.

They lost to Latvian cat film Flow in the animation film category.