Mick Jagger jokes Bob Dylan turned Oscars down as he presents award

Mick Jagger received a standing ovation while presenting at the Oscars, joking “Bob (Dylan) didn’t want to do it … Bob said ‘you should find somebody younger’.”

The Rolling Stones frontman had the A-list crowd on their feet when he bounded out to present the original song Oscar.

“Thank you so much everyone, very kind of you, my goodness,” he said.

Mick Jagger presented the award for best original song (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I’m greatly honoured to be invited to give this award for the best original song tonight.

“And much as I love doing it, I wasn’t the first choice to give this award out. The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.

“Bob didn’t want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie A Complete Unknown. Bob said ‘you should find somebody younger’. I said ‘OK, I’m younger! I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it’. So here I am.”

Sir Elton John, who was one of the nominees for original song, was on his feet for the rock and roll legend.

However, the two-time Academy Award winner failed to add to his previous wins, with the award instead going to Emilia Perez.