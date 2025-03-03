In Pictures: Stars glam up for the Vanity Fair Oscars party

With the gongs handed out and the acceptance speeches made it was over to the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills as the stars headed for the famous Vanity Fair after party.

Mary J Blige attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Doug Peters/PA)

Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Olivia Wilde donned a sheer outfit for the party (Doug Peters/PA)

Jenna Ortega poses for photos (Doug Peters/PA)

Sydney Sweeney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

YouTuber Lena Mahfouf wore an eye-catching gown (Doug Peters/PA)

While glamour was still the order of the day, some stars opted for unusual or revealing outfits.

Zoey Deutch donned a pom-pom covered gown for the party (Doug Peters/PA)

Patrick Schwarzenegger poses for photos at the Vanity Fair party (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts where the party was held (Doug Peters/PA)

Conclave star Ralph Fiennes was one of the British stars attending (Doug Peters/PA)

Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender (Doug Peters/PA)