In Pictures: Stars glam up for the Vanity Fair Oscars party
More extravagant gowns were on display at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
By contributor PA Reporters
With the gongs handed out and the acceptance speeches made it was over to the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills as the stars headed for the famous Vanity Fair after party.
While glamour was still the order of the day, some stars opted for unusual or revealing outfits.