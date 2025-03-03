Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Stars glam up for the Vanity Fair Oscars party

More extravagant gowns were on display at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Sarah Paulson and Hannah Einbinder
Sarah Paulson and Hannah Einbinder attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (Doug Peters/PA)

With the gongs handed out and the acceptance speeches made it was over to the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills as the stars headed for the famous Vanity Fair after party.

Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Doug Peters/PA)
Chrissy Teigen in a white dress
Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde donned a sheer outfit for the party (Doug Peters/PA)
Jenna Ortega poses for photos
Jenna Ortega poses for photos (Doug Peters/PA)
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)
Lena Mahfouf
YouTuber Lena Mahfouf wore an eye-catching gown (Doug Peters/PA)

While glamour was still the order of the day, some stars opted for unusual or revealing outfits.

Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch donned a pom-pom covered gown for the party (Doug Peters/PA)
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger poses for photos at the Vanity Fair party (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts where the party was held (Doug Peters/PA)
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave star Ralph Fiennes was one of the British stars attending (Doug Peters/PA)
Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender
Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender (Doug Peters/PA)
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger and his parter Melanie Hamrick pose together after Jagger presented an award at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)
