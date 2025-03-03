In Pictures: Red carpet glamour as stars arrive for the 97th Academy Awards
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the show with a duet.
The 97th Academy Awards was taking place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo launched into a duet of Defying Gravity from their film Wicked at the start of the ceremony.
Oscars host Conan O’Brien started the 2025 ceremony with a recreation of a gruesome scene from body horror The Substance.