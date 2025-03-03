Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Red carpet glamour as stars arrive for the 97th Academy Awards

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the show with a duet.

By PA Reporters
Published
Last updated
Selena Gomez arrives at the Oscars
Selena Gomez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jae C Hong/AP)

The 97th Academy Awards was taking place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Conan O’Brien
Conan O’Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
97th Academy Awards – Show
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande performed Defying Gravity at the start of the Oscars ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo launched into a duet of Defying Gravity from their film Wicked at the start of the ceremony.

Kieran Culkin with his award
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for A Real Pain (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
97th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Colman Domingo arrives for the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the Oscars (Jae C Hong/AP)

Oscars host Conan O’Brien started the 2025 ceremony with a recreation of a gruesome scene from body horror The Substance.

Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong stars in The Apprentice (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo wore a bottle-green gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Demi Moore
Demi Moore (Jae C Hong/AP)
97th Academy Awards – Arrivals
British singer Raye on the red carpet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini is up for best supporting actress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Halle Berry
Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
