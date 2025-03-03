Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate passionate Oscars moment on red carpet

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody have recreated their passionate Oscars moment from more than two decades ago as they arrived on the 2025 red carpet.

Brody is up for best actor for The Brutalist, which sees him play a Hungarian-Jewish immigrant who arrives in the US after the horrors of the Second World War.

The US actor, 51, is the youngest actor to have won best actor, previously winning aged 29 for Holocaust drama The Pianist.

During the 2003 ceremony, he kissed Oscar-winner Berry, who was presenting the award, following his win.

On Sunday, they met on the red carpet with Berry going in for a kiss, while Brody’s partner British fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman cheered them on.

Berry, who won best actress for 2001 film Monster’s Ball, has previously revealed that the on-stage moment was entirely unplanned.

The 58-year-old American actress said she wondered at the time what is “happening”, when Brody decided to kiss her.

Berry wrote on Instagram: “Surprise @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.”