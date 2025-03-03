Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies to host ‘exhilarating’ new ITV game show

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies to host a new afternoon game show that is “unlike anything you’ve seen before”, ITV has announced.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur will guide contestants through various challenges in the new programme titled Time Is Money.

The high-stakes quiz show will see contestants start off with their prize money and they must answer questions against the clock in an attempt to keep it, while also at risk of losing money for every wrong answer.

The final player will have the chance to take home all they have managed to save.

Dragons’ Den star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sara Davies will host new afternoon quiz show Time Is Money(Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Davies said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting Time Is Money. This show is unlike anything you’ve seen before – it’s full-on, it’s exhilarating, and the pressure is real.

“It’s going to be a rollercoaster of excitement and tension, and I can’t wait to see who’ll keep their cool under pressure. Get ready for a make-or-break adventure, because time really is money!”

Davies is best known for being a Dragon on the hit reality TV series, Dragons’ Den, where aspirational entrepreneurs pitch their business to four star judges in the hope of persuading them to invest.

She first started her crafting business at university before becoming the youngest female investor in the series.

She also competed in Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec in 2021.

The new game show will be full of “unpredictable twists and drama”, according to ITV, where every decision could be a potential game-changer.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime at the broadcaster, said: “With its unique blend of fast-paced quiz action and high-stakes drama, Time Is Money will perfectly complement our existing line-up, as will Sara Davies as host.”

– The series will be added to the ITV1 and ITVX schedule alongside popular game shows such as The Chase, Deal Or No Deal, Lingo and Tipping Point.