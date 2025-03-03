Adrien Brody speaks of antisemitism and racism as he picks up best actor Oscar

The Brutalist star Adrien Brody said he was representing “the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism” as he picked up the best actor gong at the Oscars.

The American actor, 51, who is now a two-time Academy Award winner, has won a slew of awards this season for his role playing Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth, who flees from post-war Europe to the US.

In his acceptance speech he said he shares the award with his partner Georgina Chapman, the ex-wife of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and thanked his immigrant parents for giving him the “strength to pursue this dream”.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

“If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I’ve felt from this world, and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation,” he said.

“I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and certain moments, it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective.

“And no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.

“And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

He added: “I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self worth, but my sense of value, and my values, and her beautiful children, Dash and India.

“I know this has been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life. And popsie’s coming home a winner.”

Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan pose in the audience during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/PA)

The actor then insisted he would not “be egregious” as he asked for the music, signalling him to finish, to stop.

“Please, please, please. I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up,” he said.

“Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise.”

“I have to thank my mum and dad, who are here as well,” he said.

“They’ve just created just such a strong foundation of respect and of kindness and a wonderful spirit, and they’ve given me the strength to pursue this dream.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and of othering and I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world.

“And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

After his leading actor Bafta win in February, Brody said The Brutalist was “an opportunity for me to honour my own ancestral struggles” as his grandparents and mother had fled Hungary “in ’56 during the revolution”.

The actor is also known for the adventure film King Kong, as well as Wes Anderson comedies The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

He became the youngest winner in the leading actor category when he won an Academy Award for Holocaust drama The Pianist in 2003 at the age of 29.