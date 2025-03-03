‘A miracle’ – directors win Oscar for Iranian film hours after landing in LA

The directors of an Iranian film which won the animated short Oscar described their victory as a “miracle” having landed in Los Angeles just hours before.

Co-directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani took to the stage after In The Shadow Of The Cypress took home the prize for the category.

The two almost missed the ceremony because of visa issues, which they referenced in their speech.

“Believe me or not, three hours ago our plane landed in LA,” said Molayemi, to gasps from the audience.

“It’s a miracle and speaking in front of this expectant audience is very hard for us.

“Until yesterday we hadn’t even obtained our visa and we were totally disappointed and now we are standing here with this statuette in our hands.

“Also, just the fact that we managed to make this film under the extraordinary circumstances of our country is a miracle.

“Yes, if we persevere and remain faithful, miracles do happen.”

The BBC reported that it had offered the directors the use of their LA office to get changed after they ran out of time to get to their hotel.

Molayemi continued: “We are going to dedicate our film and this precious award to all those who are still fighting their inner and outer battles heroically, and nobody knows about that. Especially to our fellow Iranians who are still suffering.

“We are so grateful to the Academy and all those who supported us in this long journey, especially our families. Thank you very much indeed.”