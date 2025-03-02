Wicked stars and Wallace And Gromit team among early arrivals for Oscars

Wicked stars Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang and Ethan Slater – and the team behind hit British family franchise Wallace And Gromit – are among the early arrivals at the 2025 Oscars.

The musical’s co-stars – British star Cynthia Erivo, 38, and US pop star Grande – are nominated for best actress, and best supporting actress, respectively, for the prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.

Jeff Goldblum at the Oscars. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The 97th Academy Awards, will see Erivo – who played the green witch Elphaba in the film – and Grande, 31, among the performers at this year’s ceremony.

On the red carpet, Goldblum – who plays the Wizard – had on a flamboyant cream suit with a purple flower, while Slater, who plays the Munchkin character Boq, wore a simple black suit.

Their co-star Grande – who had the role of Glinda the good witch in the musical – wore a cream gown with a tight bodice and flowing tulle farbic.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers arrive at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Also among those at the event are the Aardman Animations team Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek.

Their film Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired over Christmas on the BBC, is up for best animated feature film.

They have previously won the same Oscar prize for Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, and picked up the best short film gong for Wallace And Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.

Joe Alwyn (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British film producer Lynette Howell Taylor, known for her involvement in Blue Valentine and A Star Is Born, was also on the red carpet along with UK actors Joe Locke, from Heartstopper, and The Brutalist star Joe Alwyn.

Netflix musical Emilia Perez leads this year’s nominations with 13, but has also hit headlines after social media posts made by star Karla Sofia Gascon made about Islam, the death of George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced following the musical’s release.

Richard Beek, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham (Jae C Hong/AP)

The Spanish language movie, which also stars US actresses Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, is directed by Jacques Audiard and tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss who enlists the help of a lawyer to assume a new identity as a woman.

This year’s ceremony takes place following the wildfires which ravaged parts of Los Angeles in January.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, and will also see performances from US rapper Doja Cat and British singer Raye.

Presenters include British stars Andrew Garfield, and Alwyn, Irish Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Gomez, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

A representative for Indiana Jones film star Harrison Ford confirmed that he would not be attending the ceremony to present due to having the infectious and painful rash shingles.