SNL recreates Trump and Zelensky clash in skit featuring Mike Myers

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has recreated the White House clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in a skit featuring Canadian actor and comedian Mike Myers.

The US president and his Ukrainian counterpart met in the Oval Office on Friday where a series of testy remarks between the two leaders prevented the two nations from signing a minerals deal.

Austin Powers star Myers, 61, made a cameo on the US comedy show as billionaire and close Trump ally Elon Musk, who now runs a non-governmental agency called the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The skit begins with a voiceover that says: “Yesterday, president Trump hosted Ukrainian president Zelensky at the White House, and it went really, really well. The world is now a safer place.”

James Austin Johnson’s Trump welcomes Zelensky, played by Mikey Day, “to this incredible trap” before introducing US vice president JD Vance, played by Bowen Yang, and US secretary of state Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez).

Vance tells the Ukrainian president: “You haven’t said thank you to us once the past 15 seconds I’ve been yelling at you.”

During the White House meeting Mr Vance said to Mr Zelensky: “Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?”.

He then asked him to “offer some words of appreciation for the Unites States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country”.

Later in the skit, Myers, dressed as Musk, enters with a chainsaw and says: “Donald what are you doing in my office? You know I’m the president now, right? I’m kidding, I’m kidding, maybe not.

“Awesome, Awesome, Awesome. You’ve got to make a joke, you know.

“Legalise comedy, legalise comedy, come on legalise it!”, he shouts.

Mr Zelensky left the White House early, putting on hold plans for he and Mr Trump to sign a deal granting the US access to rare minerals in exchange for further military aid.

Mr Trump claimed Mr Zelensky was “gambling with World War Three” in the diplomatic blowout broadcast around the world.

On Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer met with Mr Zelensky and told him he had “full backing across the United Kingdom” and that Britain stands with Ukraine “for as long as it may take”.

European leaders will join Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky in London on Sunday for a defence summit.